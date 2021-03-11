“‘New El Padre in town’: Erwan Heussaff shares adorable photo with Dahlia and Thylane”

See Erwan Heussaff’s adorable snapshot with the kids.

Erwan Heussaff took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of himself with his daughter Dahlia and niece Thylane.

“There’s a new El Padre in town. Sorry @nicobolzico,” Erwan wrote on Instagram accompanying a picture of himself and the kids in Boracay.

Nico Bolzico, Thylane’s father, commented on the photo saying, “I am so happy #Tilibolz has a male figure like you while I am out… but when #ElPadre returns, I am taking Dahlia and Tili with me!”

Nico is currently in quarantine after arriving in the Philippines from his trip abroad.

Other celebrities also reacted to the adorable snapshot of Erwan and the kids.

“Too special!!!” Iya Villania wrote.

“This is so sweet can’t wait for them to sneak out clubbing together with Baltie and Archie,” Isabelle Daza said.

“Priceless,” Bianca Gonzalez commented.

READ: Erwan Heussaff shares experience being a full-time dad to daughter while in Australia

Dahlia was born in March 2020. She is the first child of Erwan and his wife Anne Curtis.

“Taking care of someone is a mix of being selfless, multitasking, fear, worry, bliss, and so much more. But it is the best thing I have experienced thus far and the best teacher,” Erwan shared in an episode of the online fundraising event One Voice Pilipinas last year.

Meanwhile, Thylane was born in January 2020 and is the first offspring of Nico and Solenn Heussaff.

“Today, Thylane is my number one priority. That’s why when I work out and when I want to feel healthy, it’s for her. Because I want to be healthy as long as possible in order to be able to play with her, be there for her, and to support her in her life in general,” Nico said in an interview with Wil Dasovich in the latter’s podcast recently.