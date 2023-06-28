New era of online karaoke: 17sing rush-to-sing mode leads the new trend of karaoke experience

TAIPEI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In recent years, karaoke software has risen rapidly around the world and has become an indispensable part of people’s entertainment life. In order to meet the growing needs of users, the 8-year-old Taiwanese karaoke social APP-17sing has continued to innovate and launched a new function, the rush-to-sing mode.

Rush-to-sing is a new singing way made by 17sing for users. In this mode, six users will be randomly matched into the online singing room, and the system will play a clip of the song. Players can get the chance to mic preemptive singing by pressing button. If the singing score reaches A, the player is successful. Besides, 17sing also added a light-exploding function in the rush-to-sing mode. Other players who did not get the chance to sing can press the lights for the players who sang on the mic. After the lights explode, additional effects will be triggered. After a round of rush-to-sing mode, the system will rank the players according to the number of successful singing rushes and the number of light explosions, and include them in the table of ranking.

The launch of the rush-to-sing mode has been well received by users. This mode provides users with a new way of singing, allowing users to add competition and fun while singing. By participating in this activity, users can compete with other singers for their singing skills, allowing users to have the opportunity to meet more friends and enjoy the joy of singing. In the process of the singing competition, users need to continuously improve their singing skills in order to win the game. Players who win will feel proud and satisfied, so they can more actively participate in this mode, improve their singing performance, and feel full of honor.

The launch of the rush-to-sing mode also has vital strategic significance for 17sing. The gameplay of the rush-to-sing mode increases user participation and frequency, improves user activity. By participating in the game, users can feel the fun and interactivity of this platform, and thus prefer to use 17sing more. The rush-to-sing mode can enhance the social attributes of 17sing, making users more willing to communicate and interact with other users. In the singing competition, users can participate in the singing competition with fellow singers in the same room, which can not only increase the user’s social circle, but also enhance the friendship between each other. In addition, the rush-to-sing mode can also improve the retention rate of users, making users more willing to use 17sing for a long time. As a new type of singing, the rush-to-sing mode is of great significance to the development of 17sing.

The rush-to-sing mode not only enriches the functions of 17sing, but also greatly stimulates users’ enthusiasm for participation. On this stage full of competition and passion, users can fully display their singing talents and enjoy the joy of singing. At the same time, the singing mode also helps to shorten the distance between users and enhance friendship, which has become an important part of 17sing social functions. In short, as an important innovation of 17sing,the rush-to-sing mode has ushered in a new era of national karaoke. In the future, we have reason to believe that the rush-to-sing mode will continue to play its unique advantages and bring users a more colorful singing experience.

“About 17sing”

17sing is the most popular music karaoke social platform in Taiwan. It has been established for 8 years and aims to allow users to fully display their musical talents and communicate with other music fans. In the past eight years, 17sing has been constantly innovating, just to provide users with the best karaoke experience. In addition to the much-anticipated rush-to-sing mode, 17sing also has other interesting functions: “AI Score” scores your singing intelligence, timely adjusts and improves your singing skills; “Personalized MV” has built-in massive templates and sticker filters, so you can make music video without leaving home ; “Karaoke Room” to sing and talk together with fellow singers online; “Comprehensive library of tracks” has everything you need to find hot songs of different genres, you can sing as much as you want. Mobile karaoke, just go to 17sing.