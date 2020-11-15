New FIFA 21 Update Allows You To Play As Dua Lipa

FIFA 21 has announced players can now play as Dua Lipa with the game’s newest update. The Volta 21 update sees FIFA add a bunch of celeb players into the mix.

Dua Lipa is joined by DJ Snake, Formula 1 racers Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo, retired professional football player David Beckham, and NBA player Joel Embiid.

Dua Lipa is a playable character in new update for #FIFA21. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qlgDr0Bimq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 14, 2020

Closer look at Dua Lipa character skin. pic.twitter.com/SgKpbezQKg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 14, 2020

Anyway, reactions are mixed with some absolutely stoked to have a kick as Dua Lipa. While other FIFA fans are salty and reckon Dua Lipa’s face scan looks better than the actual players in the game.

EA have added Dua Lipa to FIFA 21 and given her a face scan while Mason Greenwood still looks like this…

pic.twitter.com/mLmxJS6XjB — Callum (@CaIIumUTD) November 12, 2020

Dua Lipa got a scanned face in Fifa before Martin Odegaard… https://t.co/UMbHbWzaKi — Feri (@GalacticosRtg) November 12, 2020

Didn’t have Dua Lipa in FIFA on my 2020 bingo card — amir (@ActuallyAmir) November 12, 2020

In other Dua news, Miley Cyrus shared the tracklisting for her forthcoming album Plastic Hearts. It reveals a collab between the two is incoming.

Dua Lipa released her latest album Future Nostalgia back in March this year.