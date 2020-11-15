New FIFA 21 Update Allows You To Play As Dua Lipa

Trending Now

FIFA 21 has announced players can now play as Dua Lipa with the game’s newest update. The Volta 21 update sees FIFA add a bunch of celeb players into the mix.

Dua Lipa is joined by DJ Snake, Formula 1 racers Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo, retired professional football player David Beckham, and NBA player Joel Embiid.

Anyway, reactions are mixed with some absolutely stoked to have a kick as Dua Lipa. While other FIFA fans are salty and reckon Dua Lipa’s face scan looks better than the actual players in the game.

In other Dua news, Miley Cyrus shared the tracklisting for her forthcoming album Plastic Hearts. It reveals a collab between the two is incoming.

Dua Lipa released her latest album Future Nostalgia back in March this year.

