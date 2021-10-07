New Frontier: NFTs and its legal impact on digital asset regulations

THE blockchain community continues to wage — and win — its campaign of permeating the mainstream markets. From initial coin offerings and exponentially rising valuations of decentralized cryptocurrencies, the growing community is now setting its sights to further the mass adoption of blockchain technology by targeting two industries known for its cultish and dedicated followers: gaming and art.

The blockchain-based instrument of choice to disrupt these industries? Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

NFTs, by its “non-fungible” denomination, is a unique digital token in the blockchain universe that is commonly minted — that is, created — in the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain protocol. While the concept of a unique item and the ownership thereof is not exactly news in the physical (real) world — think of paintings hanging in museums — the rave surrounding NFTs is its ability to create proof of sole ownership to a unique digital item in the virtual world.

An example thereof is a digital art by well-known graphic designer and animator Beeple which fetched a staggering $69 million at Christie's — a renowned auction house, curator, and dealer in fine art, and well, now including digital art. In the gaming community, an example closer to home, is the rise of Axie Infinity: a play-to-earn gaming platform which melds together its utility/governance token (Axie Infinity Shard or AXS), payment token (Smooth Love Potion or SLP), and unique, Pokémon-style NFT creatures called Axies. At its core, Axie Infinity essentially allows users to earn while a playing a game through their NFT creatures (Axies) and the success of the model has been thoroughly validated by the game's current $30 billion market valuation.

Through NFTs and the use of blockchain technology, a play-to-earn model is possible where initial participation can be made through purchase of payment tokens via fiat and/or be earned through gaming progression in a metaverse, with the ultimate objective of such payment tokens being used for NFT acquisition and merchantability through a decentralized NFT trading platform.

While NFT users grow exponentially, the legal and regulatory treatment surrounding this technology has stalled in a wait-and-see environment. In most jurisdictions, specific regulations on blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and specifically NFTs have not yet spurred a commensurately comprehensive regulatory framework – usually having to rely on existing securities regulation framework to determine whether the government, through the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission), should step in and protect investor and/or consumer rights.

In the Philippines, regulatory discussions on NFTs were stirred by the rise of Axie Infinity amongst e-games enthused Filipinos as well as crypto investors enticed by the hyper-bullish native tokens: AXS and SLP, with major news channels even running programs covering Axie players/investors.

Insofar as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is concerned, it has only issued regulations concerning the licensing and regulations of Virtual Currency Exchanges (now Virtual Asset Service Providers) through BSP Circular 944, 942, 1039, and 1108. While it has provided the definition of virtual assets, which may be considered as covering NFTs, the BSP has generally only allowed VCE/VASPs to only deal with leading decentralized virtual assets by market cap and volume as conversion pairs for fiat. This, thus, does not concern NFT regulation which can be likened more to tradable assets than payment instruments.

Meanwhile, the SEC has recognized the rise of NFTs and the play-to-earn model. Currently, the SEC is evaluating how it can address issues and define its official treatment. Most likely, it will apply the well-known “Howey Test” to determine whether play-to-earn models utilizing NFTs would qualify as investment contracts — a type of security — under Philippine Law. As recent as late of last month, the SEC issued a warning against Pogi Breeds/Pogi Breeds International/Pogi Breeds Int'l/CoPartners Pogibreeds — a group claiming to use its client's money in buying, breeding Axies and playing the Axie Infinity game. In the notice, the SEC categorically stated that the model used by the group is considered a security subject to the regulatory authority of the SEC.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) maintains that all income earned by Filipinos from whatever means may be subject to tax, unless provided otherwise by law. Necessarily, this includes earnings from playing Axie Infinity, and the gains derived from trading Axies. Hence, per the BIR, players and investors earning through these models should register and pay their tax. The taxability of a transaction dealing with NFTs would highly depend on the activity/ies performed. For players/scholars, it may be considered as income subject to the graduated income tax rates. Hence, if the annual income of the player/scholar does not exceed P250,000, then there would be no tax on the income. On the other hand, investors/managers who loan their axie teams to players/scholars may be considered as engaging in a regular conduct or pursuit of a commercial activity and may be subject to Value-Added Tax, or Other Percentage Tax (as applicable), income tax, and other taxes and fees (e.g., Registration fees).

On the intellectual property front, an NFT does not (unless provided otherwise) carry with it the transfer of copyright ownership to the underlying work. Due to this, the original creator of an NFT maintains the exclusive right to reproduce, make additional copies, distribute, display or sell the work. In a way, this arrangement is similar to physical artworks where the artist retains intellectual property rights over the work and the buyer gains ownership of the physical artwork.

While technology, innovation, and excitement about NFTs continue to grow, you might find it easy to get carried away and forget that we have laws and obligations that should be considered when dealing within these new asset classes. Do take a pause to remind yourself of the legal obligations arising from these activities so you can intelligibly participate and hedge safely your time and money.

