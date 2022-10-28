New global consumer research: Persistent lifestyle challenges prevent consumers from unlocking their health goals

Latest findings reaffirm that most consumers view health holistically and want to improve their wellbeing via nutrition, but face a lack of time and have low trust in existing products.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Most consumers believe it is important to eat a well-balanced diet to prevent major illnesses, but lifestyle challenges prevent them from doing so, according to a recent global consumer wellness study by B2B nutrition brand Nutiani.

The IPSOS Nutiani Consumer Wellness Research, jointly conducted by leading market research agency IPSOS and Nutiani, global dairy company Fonterra’s health and wellbeing brand, examines the perspectives of 5,000 consumers across the full spectrum of health.

Most global consumers (90%) are adopting a holistic mindset and believe good health involves not just being physically well, but looking after all aspects of wellbeing. Despite most saying they actively take steps to manage their health, barriers stemming from lifestyle choices are hampering progress[1].

Rethinking nutrition for overall wellbeing

Nutrition is seen as essential to overall wellbeing, with 88 per cent of consumers believing well-balanced diets are important to preventing major illnesses. However, in practice, only 56 per cent choose to eat a healthy diet to maintain their wellbeing.

Consumers who choose not to adopt nutrition solutions to support wellbeing goals say they do not believe the health claims made by existing products and perceive them to be too costly, resulting in a preference to rely on their natural diets (34 per cent).

Barriers to action remain for others. Four in five consumers expressed that they face challenges in managing their wellbeing, particularly in Asian markets such as China and South Korea. Lack of discipline (42 per cent), cost (31 per cent) and busy lifestyles (22 per cent) are key deterrents.

Insufficient time, particularly when on-the-go and in school or work settings, is most prevalent in Asia (25 per cent) and among consumers between 16 and 44 years old. Meanwhile, two in five consumers in the US and Europe are more likely to be hampered by the lack of discipline, possibly because the many concerns around the pandemic and economic instability have taken precedence.

Prioritised wellbeing areas closely tied with global events

As well as making daily life more stressful[2], the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated an existing trend towards preventative health, and consumers became even more focused on reducing the risk of potential diseases to maximise overall enjoyment of life. According to the Consumer Wellness Research, protection against major illnesses (40 per cent), the ability to live life to the fullest (39 per cent) and spend quality time with loved ones (33 per cent) are now the top reasons for staying healthy.

Commenting on the findings, Charlotte Ortiz, Nutiani Global Brand Marketing Manager, says the prolonged impact of COVID-19 will likely have a permanent effect on consumer health and wellness priorities.

“It is clear that consumers are prioritising their health and wellbeing, and preventative action is here to stay. The fact that many struggle to manage their nutrition as well as they would like suggests that existing products are not effectively meeting their needs. Coupled with consumers’ determination and interest in holistic wellbeing, there is a white space opportunity for brands to start delivering accessible and convenient nutrition solutions such as ready-to-drink protein beverages, to support them in achieving their health goals,” Ortiz says.

Dan Luo, Acting Director Active Living at Fonterra, says the future of health and nutrition will belong to brands that can identify and bridge existing gaps and target unmet needs through innovative offerings.

“We know consumers today care deeply about their nutrition and are looking for simple products they can trust. The growth in the physical, mental and inner wellbeing nutrition market is significant if brands can overcome consumer barriers like convenience and credibility, and stay ahead of evolving needs across different dimensions of health,” Luo adds.

About the IPSOS Nutiani Consumer Wellness Research

Nutiani and Ipsos carried out an online survey across seven countries. A total of 5,000 people aged 16 to 70 were interviewed (1,000 each in China and the US; 600 each in Japan, South Korea, Germany, France and the UK). Quotas were set on key demographic and geographic variables to ensure representative coverage. The survey was conducted in August 2021.

The survey is the first in a series of ongoing research by Nutiani to build a comprehensive understanding of consumers and their health and wellbeing needs.

