New Guns N’ Roses Music Coming In 2021, Says Slash

Hot on the heels of announcing an Australian stadium tour for 2021, Guns N’ Roses‘ axeman-in-chief Slash now reckons the band will be dropping new music to boot.

In a new interview, the top-hatted riff slinger said he’d been working on the new GNR record, and was hopeful the band would be releasing new music next year (which FYI would mark their first fresh material to feature seminal trio Slash, Duff and Axl Rose in 27 years).

He’s also got 20 songs ready to rock and roll for an upcoming LP from his solo project, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

“We did a week of initial pre-production [on the new Conspirators album] and there’s 20 songs and we’re gonna start back up next year,” Slash told Cleveland.com.

“I spent a lot of time writing and demoing that stuff. And prior to that, Duff [McKagan] and I did some jamming and we also worked on the Guns record, and I’ve had a couple of ancillary recordings and jams on top of that, so there’s been a lot of stuff going on. I’m really not good at slowing down and just sitting around.”

He added: “I would like to think that we’d have some new stuff out next year — from both camps, I guess. It’s hard to say, but I would like to think we’ll have stuff out next year.”

It comes after the Les Paul slinger revealed he’d spent the pandemic lockdown writing new Gunners music.

More recently, Duff’s wife Susan mentioned that she’d heard some of the band’s new material, calling it “pretty epic”, and adding that Guns were “working fastidiously on killer new stuff”.

A hypothetical new record would of course mark the band’s first album since 2008’s infamous Chinese Democracy, LP, which didn’t involve OGs Slash or Duff and took frontman Axl Rose a mere 15 years to record (the last GNR album to feature Slash and Duff was 1993’s punk covers LP The Spaghetti Incident).

Last year, Gunners re-issued their legendary 1987 debut Appetite For Destruction with an insane 73 tracks, but kicked up some controversy by axing the offensive lyric-stuffed tune ‘One In A Million’.

As mentioned above, GNfnR have just announced an Aussie stadium tour November of next year and you can peep those details below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Guns N’ Roses Australian Tour November 2021

Saturday, 6th November

Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 9th November

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Tickets: Ticketek

Thursday, 11th November

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketek

Sunday, 14th November

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, 16th November

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, 24th November

Optus Stadium, Perth

Tickets: Ticketek