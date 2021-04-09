SEOUL, South Korea, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss announced today that the new Hero Durgeff Durkhan has made her debut in Shadow Arena. Players with this new Hero can now attack enemies from afar using the boomerang filled with a dragon’s breath.



New Hero Durgeff Durkhan Arrives in Shadow Arena

Durgeff Durkhan is a dealer-type character who has the ability to inflict significant damage to her enemies with the weapon’s wide attack range. Using the boomerang, she can attack enemies from afar and cause damage over time.

The new Hero has four unique skills including Fire-rang, which allows players to attack their opponents by throwing the burning boomerang forward, and Thaw Winter, a skill that summons a burning boomerang and inflicts Burn Damage over time.

Last but not least, the matching system has also been revamped. The updated system will allow new players to be separated from existing users until they become more experienced in the battlefield.

Visit the official website, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter for more information.

About Shadow Arena

Shadow Arena is Pearl Abyss’ action-packed PvP game that is currently available in Early Access on Steam. Based on the world of Black Desert, Shadow Arena features fierce battles in which 4 teams of 3 players each compete to become the ultimate victor on the battlefield. Players can choose from a variety of Heroes, each with their own unique fighting style. To climb to the top of the pack, players must slay monsters to gain buffs and collect tokens, which they can use to buy their gear. Impeccable skill execution and well-timed evasive maneuvers are also critical in securing victory.