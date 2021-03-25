New Hotel Brands Arrive at Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show This Spring in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show Press Conference, the pre-event road show organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, was successfully held on March 9, 2021 at Mandarin Oriental Pudong Shanghai attended by over 200 hoteliers, developers, architects, interior designers, journalists, and industry insiders. Speakers from local and international hotel groups have shared their insights into the latest hospitality investment trends and design concepts as well as the hotel brands that will be brought to the upcoming Hotel Plus show scheduled from March 30 – April 2, 2021 at SNIEC.



2021 Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show Press Conference Speakers

Hilton China: Following New Staycation Trends

As one of the fastest-growing brands in Hilton family, Home2 Suites has signed 50 projects immediately after its debut in China in June 2020. Shadow Chin, Brand Director of Home2 Suites by Hilton China said, “Taking ‘free to be you’ as its core concept, the hotel brings travel with more freedom and flexibility, to maintain the pace of life of our guests.” He also introduced Funyard Select Hotels, the mid-to-high end brand under the partnership between Hilton and Funyard Hotels & Resorts targeting the new generation of guests. Designed as a fashionable, comfortable, and flexible space, the hotel features attractive design, high quality, and utilization efficiency, to create a pleasing staycation concept.

CMG China: Positioning Hotel Brands Differently – Luxury, Affordable Luxury, Boutique and Social, and more

CMG has made cooperation or engaged in the management in 126 hotels of 30 global prestigious hotel brands in Australia, Dubai, Singapore, and China. As an Asian hotel group, CMG connects well with the Chinese market. CMG China focuses on discretionary management, soft brand output and third-party management. Lucky Chan, president of CMG China said that the third-party management has been fully deployed across China besides the discretionary management of 31 hotels in Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, Guangxi, Anhui, Hebei, and Liaoning. CMG China has now involved in 4 brand segments – the luxury CANBEAUTY HOTEL AND SPA, fashionable, environmental-friendly CANBEAUTY GARDEN, affordable luxury SAYMETRO, and boutique, social SAYMETRO SEASON.

SUNAC Partners with Local B&B Management Platform to Develop Cultural Tourism

The new joint venture Rg’Lee is China’s leading B&B community ecological platform, it empowers the development and operation of cultural tourism towns and creating a beautiful B&B living circle. Rg’Lee establishes a brand matrix through a diversified cooperation model. It integrates diverse resources into projects – the supporting business formats include catering, culture and art, outdoor sports, health care and education. It has now deployed 30 cultural tourism town projects across the country. Wei Li, Deputy General Manager of Rg’Lee delivered a briefing on their B&B brands Liuyue, Lebei, Xingtianwai, and Daoshe. Among them, Liuyue is a B&B brand full of ceremonial feminine perspective and its interiors is designed by Yang & Associates Group.

JinSpecial Boutique Hotel: From Homestay to Wonderful Living Complex in Countryside

JinSpecial Boutique Hotel takes the core concept of “From B&Bs to wonderful living complex in countryside”, aiming at creating personalized B&Bs and achieving transformation of traditional hotels. Except from JinSpecial Boutique Hotel Shanghai –renovated from a grand 1930s mansion in Pudong, JinSpecial Boutique Hotel West Lake – guests can experience the customs and traditions of ancient China, and JinSpecial Boutique Hotel Bloom Over the Sea – located in a beautiful island in Zhoushan, Zhuo Chen, founder of JinSpecial Boutique Hotel also launched their fresh new brand Fanjie.

Other speakers who will participate in Hotel Plus Mockup Show this year include Meinan Zhang, Vice President of Youxi Movie Hotel, Danhui Wei, Hotel Product Design Director of Qingzhu, Wei Liu, CDO of iElectronic sports and Lily Li, Founder of J&S.

In addition to the release of hotel and B&B brands, diversified onsite events have been revealed at the press conference. From March 30 to April 2, a packed program of exciting Hotel Plus events and activities will take place across the 17 exhibition halls at SNIEC from China Hotel Brand Culture Festival to B&B pavilion, China Hotel Investment AC Index Summit held in partnership with GrowthClub & 3acube, China Restaurant Interior Design Award Ceremony and Forum curated by Tasting Kitchen, and more.

To learn more about Hotel Plus show and how you can participate in the events, please go to www.hdeexpo.com/en-us for online pre-registration and event updates.



2021 Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show Press Conference



2021 Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show Press Conference