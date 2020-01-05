Trending Now

New Incubus Music Is Coming This Month

Written by Emmy Mack on January 5, 2020

Congratulations, Incubus fans! You’re getting new music this month!

Frontman Brandon Boyd has announced the imminent release of a new Incubus tune on January 17, marking the second cut of the alt-rockers’ upcoming as-yet-untitled new album, following their last single ‘Into The Summer’ which they dropped last August.

“New @incubusofficial single ‘Our Love’ is going to be available for your listening pleasures on January 17th. Happy #2020 everybody!” Boyd posted on Instagram, alongside a throwback snap of himself and lead guitarist Mike Einziger. “Mike, what’s up wit dem bedroom eyes?”

Hopefully new music means a new Australian tour won’t be far behind! (The band’s last visit to our shores was back in 2018).

Check out Boyd’s Insta post, and listen to ‘Into The Summer’, below.

