New Incubus Music Is Coming This Month

January 5, 2020

Congratulations, Incubus fans! You’re getting new music this month!

Frontman Brandon Boyd has announced the imminent release of a new Incubus tune on January 17, marking the second cut of the alt-rockers’ upcoming as-yet-untitled new album, following their last single ‘Into The Summer’ which they dropped last August.

“New @incubusofficial single ‘Our Love’ is going to be available for your listening pleasures on January 17th. Happy #2020 everybody!” Boyd posted on Instagram, alongside a throwback snap of himself and lead guitarist Mike Einziger. “Mike, what’s up wit dem bedroom eyes?”

Hopefully new music means a new Australian tour won’t be far behind! (The band’s last visit to our shores was back in 2018).

Check out Boyd’s Insta post, and listen to ‘Into The Summer’, below.