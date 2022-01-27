New Innovative: Babel Finance Forms Partnership with Paradigm to Increase US$8 Billion Monthly Trading Volume Babel-Finance.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 27 January 2022 – Babel Finance, a leading global cryptocurrency financial

services provider, announced in December 2021 its partnership with Paradigm. Babel

Finance crypto trading will offer increased trading precision, eliminate leg

risk, and lower execution costs associated with trading derivatives. This

partnership, combined with the expertise of the Babel Finance

Singapore team, will contribute significantly to the growth of its US$8

billion monthly trading volume.

By

partnering with Paradigm, a zero fee institutional liquidity network for

derivatives traders, Babel Finance crypto financial services now has

unified access to multi-asset, multi-protocol liquidity on demand without

compromising on execution preferences, costs, and immediacy.

With

Paradigm, Babel Finance crypto trading can now bridge the worlds of

traditional and crypto finance. Leveraging Paradigm’s platform, Babel Finance

can not only connect directly with institutional counterparties, but also

access workflow automation tools necessary to facilitate multi-leg and

multi-product strategies (with underlying hedges) through a single executable

structure.

This

is an important step for Babel Finance to have a full suite of reliable

services to meet the growing demand from mainstream investors who are keen on adding

crypto assets into their portfolios. The digital asset capabilities of Babel

Finance asset management will further evolve as the company offers more leading-edge

products with capable compliance controls. This will ultimately cement Babel

Finance as a key service provider of crypto asset management and prime

brokerage services, as well as crypto lending.