New international Headquarters debuts in Hong Kong for leading UK residential developer London Squarevol-image.jpeg

24 October 2022 – Leading UK developer London Square has opened an international headquarters office in central Hong Kong to showcase its range of outstanding residential schemes – demonstrating its commitment to a first-class customer experience for its purchasers across the East and South-east Asia regions.

London Square’s new office is located at the premium address of One Exchange Square, a 52-storey building in central Hong Kong.

The residential developer has already delivered schemes worth £1.8 billion across Greater London since its launch in 2010 and is committed to investing into the future of the capital and beyond, with a land pipeline worth £2.5 billion in gross development value. London Square’s renowned high-quality homes have always been a major hit with buyers globally, and it has now expanded its existing platform to offer an entire eco-system of tenures, reaffirming their position as a leading residential developer.

Connecting purchasers with a quality life in Greater London through the outstanding customer experience

To ensure a first-class experience for its overseas customers, the International Headquarters will provide in-person assistance for purchasers with their award-winning customer journey, whilst a bespoke service with a tour is given to each customer to get in touch with the most updated insights from the UK property market and experience London Square first-hand.

In-depth information on London Square and the high specification properties on offer will be available. This will allow customers to see and experience first-hand London Square’s exceptionally well-designed show kitchens and bathrooms, the carefully curated range of interior options tailored for each development, plus view the models, and use the interactive tools to get a detailed overview of London Square’s well-connected developments across Greater London.

Reflecting the company ethos and name, which was inspired by the UK capital’s famous squares, London Square is dedicated to exceptional placemaking, individually designing every scheme to reflect its location, creating new destinations, with garden squares and landscaped spaces, as well as commercial spaces to encourage thriving new communities in areas where those who live and work in London will choose to build a home.

Customers will also be invited to seminars, launches and VIP events that provide the latest property market insights including direct links to the on-site sales suites in the UK, as well as using augmented reality.

Showcasing the 4 amazing property projects catering to every customer’s pursuit of life

Among the first developments to be launched in the Hong Kong office will be London Square Nine Elms and London Square Croydon. The former a new residential landmark in the centre of the capital – part of the UK’s most exciting new destination on the South Bank, while the Croydon is a new apartment scheme in the south of the capital. According to research commissioned by London Square, Croydon is shaping up to have exceptional property price growth, fuelled by its status as a top 10 business location for tech company start-ups. A 14-minute train journey from Croydon to London Bridge or Gatwick makes it one of the best-connected commuter destinations.

Other schemes that will be available to view include London Square Watford, a stylish collection of one and two bedroom apartments in a gated development in a popular residential spot just two miles from the town centre – and with top ranking as one of the UK’s leading commuter destinations. The analysis by Dataloft, a leading property market intelligence company, examined the excellent lifestyle on offer, employment opportunities, quality education, extensive green spaces, and first-class transport links, in a research report commissioned by London Square.

Commuter hotspot Walton-on-Thames is just outside the capital – a popular riverside town in the highly desirable county of Surrey, which attracts families looking for good schools and a quality lifestyle. London Square Walton on Thames is in the coveted Ashley Park area, and features a collection of distinctive family houses, all with private gardens, reflecting the renowned Surrey Arts and Crafts style of architecture, and set in over five acres of gardens with mature trees and shrubs. The first residents have already moved in and there are just three family homes now available for sale in the final release.

London Square International HQ Hong Kong:

3406, 34/F One Exchange Square Central, Hong Kong

