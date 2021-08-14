New LPA spotted off Catanduanes – Pagasa

A new low pressure area (LPA) was spotted over Catanduanes early Saturday morning but it is unlikely to transform into a tropical depression, according to the state-run weather agency.

At 3 a.m., the weather disturbance was at 550 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Weather specialist Raymond Ordinario told The Manila Times the LPA has a slim chance of developping into a tropical depression although it was affecting the Eastern Visayas which will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over a 24-hour period.



He said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.



“So generally, the entire country will have a fair weather condition over the next few days,” Ordinario said.