New LPA spotted off Davao City

A new low pressure area was spotted off Davao City on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said the LPA was 230 kilometers east of the city but will likely dissipate in the next 48 hours.

Ordinario said most areas in Mindanao will have cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

He said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by the localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, severe tropical storm Mindulle (international name) is moving slowly and may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) either by Monday or Tuesday.

It was last located at 1,845 kilometers east of Central Luzon and moving northwestward at 20 kilometers per hour (kph).

Mindulle has maximum sustained winds of 100kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125kph.



“It will remain far from the Philippine archipelago throughout the forecast period but once [inside] the PAR, the domestic name ‘Lannie’ will be assigned to this tropical cyclone,” the Pagasa forecaster said.

Although this weather disturbance will be upgraded to typhoon category within 12 hours with a peak intensity of around 205kph by Monday, it will unlikely directly affect the country, Pagasa said.

As a result, the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon will experience moderate to rough seas starting on Monday primarily due to swells, Pagasa said.

Pagasa warned that sea travel will be risky for those using small sea craft and mariners were advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.