New LPA spotted off Palawan

A new low pressure area (LPA) formed in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was spotted off Palawan but is embedded along the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the state-run weather agency said on Wednesday.

At 3 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said it was 205 kilometers east-northeast of Pagasa Island, Palawan.

Embedded along ITCZ, the LPA is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, according to weather specialist Joey Figuracion.

He told The Manila Times the LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression.

“In fact, it may dissipate in the next 24 hours,” Figuracion said.

Asked about the weather condition in the next few days, Figuracion said there will be weather disturbances that will be monitored outside PAR which are unlikely to enter PAR.

“Most likely, it’s the ITCZ that is largely affecting the country’s weather condition in the next few days,” Figuracion said.



Pagasa said MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by ITCZ and LPA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to ITCZ and localized thunderstorms, the weather bureau said.