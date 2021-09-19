New LPA to bring rain

A low pressure area (LPA) located 125 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar early Sunday is expected to bring rains in Southern Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

However, the LPA is unlikely to develop into a typhoon.

“The low pressure area is embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) has been continuously affecting the weather and bringing rainshowers within the Southern Luzon, even in the Visayas and Mindanao,” Weather Specialist Grace Castañeda said.

The Visayas, Bicol Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.-