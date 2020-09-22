New LPA to bring rains over Eastern Visayas, but won’t turn into storm

MANILA, Philippines — A new low-pressure area (LPA) east of the country is seen to sustain rains over Eastern Visayas, but state meteorologists said that it is not expected to develop as a tropical depression.

Weather updates from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Tuesday afternoon showed that the other low-pressure area has dissipated after hitting land — which may also happen to the latest LPA, which sits at 315 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

Pagasa said that they are monitoring another LPA outside the Philippine area of responsibility, located at 2,180 kilometers east of Northern Luzon.

While forecasts show that the LPA may join frontal systems on the Philippine Sea, the public was advised to stay tuned for updates as scenarios may change in the next few days.

Because of the LPA, temperatures over Legazpi would be slightly colder, ranging from 24 to 31 degrees Celsius, compared to Manila’s 25 to 31 degrees, Tuguegarao’s 24 to 33 degrees, and Laoag’s 25 to 32 degrees.

Palawan and Zambales meanwhile may see lower temperatures due to weak southwest monsoon, ranging from 26 to 34 degrees Celsius and 24 to 32 degrees, respectively.

For Tacloban and Iloilo, rains may persist, bringing temperatures to 25 to 30 degrees, but it will be warm for Davao with 25 to 34 degrees.

No gale warning has been raised as of now, as sea condition would be moderate over the country’s eastern coast. But for the rest of the country’s seaboards, a slight to moderate condition will occur.[ac]

