New LPG bill seen to seize P1-M worth of illegal LPG

ABOUT P1-million worth of illegal liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanks are expected to be confiscated once the LPG bill is signed into law, Solane said on Tuesday.

“With the passage of the LPG Bill, Solane is looking forward to plucking out more counterfeit tanks in the market – at least P1-million worth of illegally refilled LPGs in the balance year,” Solane said in a statement.

The bicameral conference committee already approved the proposed LPG Industry Regulation Act, which aims to set the best conduct and practices for all domestic industry players and institutionalize the cylinder exchange and swapping program to allow consumers to purchase any LPG cylinder brand of their choice.

The reconciled version of the Senate Bill 1955 and House Bill 9323 likewise sets the standards for and responsibilities of LPG industry participants – importers, bulk suppliers, bulk distributors, haulers, refillers, trademark owners, marketers, dealers and retail outlets – in complying with the stringent safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the company said it is committing to continue ramping up its bust operations.

Solane reported it has confiscated almost P1-million worth of illegally refilled and counterfeit LPG tanks between January and June.

Since the beginning of 2021, it has conducted more than 30 busts nationwide, confiscating 439 tanks worth almost P1 million in total.



From January to March, Solane’s raid operations in various parts of Luzon seized a total of 165 illegally marketed LPG tanks and marked moneys totaling to almost P400,000-worth of items.

Operations in the targeted areas in La Union, Bicol Region, Greater Metro Manila, Batangas and Laguna were immediately halted as authorities were able to capture the suspects and file cases against them.

Meanwhile, from April to June, Solane busts in Tarlac, Muntinlupa, Bulacan, Laguna and Iloilo seized 274 counterfeit tanks, marked moneys and other transaction items worth more than half a million pesos.

Illegal resellers were arrested in the raids and confiscated tanks were pulled out of the smaller markets to avoid redistribution.

“As the anticipated law makes its way to implementation, Solane looks forward to stricter supervision of illegal activities in the local LPG market and stronger regulation of the industry while it continues to play its part as the most trusted LPG brand in the country,” said Solane.