New Mac Miller Album ‘Circles’ To Be Posthumously Released

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 9, 2020

Some of Mac Miller‘s final recordings before his tragic passing in 2018 are to be released as a part of new album Circles, his estate has revealed.

In a statement posted to Mac’s Instagram, his family revealed that, at the time of his passing, Miller went to working on Circles, which was intended as a companion album to 2018’s Swimming.

“Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle – Swimming in Circles was the concept,” the statement reads.

“This is a complicated process that has no right answer,” the statement continues.

“No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it.”

Read the family’s full statement below.

Circles will be released on Friday, 17th January.