New minimum wage takes effect in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY — The new minimum wage of P404 or an increase of P18 has been implemented in highly urbanized cities in Central Visayas.

Salome Siaton, director of the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7), said the new wage order for workers took effect last Sunday, January 5, after it was approved in December.

Siaton said household helpers would also have an increase from P3,000 to P5,000 in highly urbanized cities such as in Cebu.

In other areas in the region, household helpers are expected to receive P4,000, an increase from the previous P2,500 monthly payout.

While the new wages are expected to be implemented already, the regional director said they were waiting for orders from Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III for the formation of inspection teams to ensure compliance among establishments in the region.

Siaton said there would be immediate inspections of an establishment if they receive a complaint from workers that their employer is not following the new minimum wage.

In the new wage for Central Visayas, all non-agriculture establishments with more than 10 workers in urban Metro Cebu and other similar areas will now have a daily minimum wage of P404.

For businesses with less than 10 workers, the minimum wage will be at P396./lzb

