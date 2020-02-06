“New movie? John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo spotted together anew”

Onscreen partners John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo were again seen together on Wednesday, this time dining out at a popular Indian restaurant in General Luna, Makati City.

Are John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo working on a new movie?

This was the persistent question among fans of the two after the onscreen couple was again seen together on Wednesday, this time dining out at a popular Indian restaurant in General Luna, Makati City.

And a certain Vijay Gurung who appears to work at the restaurant seems to have the answer after posting a photo of him with John Lloyd and Bea, as well as a photo of him with directors Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas, on Facebook.

“Thank u so much John Lloyd Cruz & Bea Alonzo for dining with us here at RICH Makati. Good luck on your upcoming movie,” he wrote as caption.

Another netizen, Janelaiza Bagas Catudio, also posted photos of her with John Lloyd and Bea from the intriguing dinner on her Instagram account.

John Lloyd and Bea played Popoy and Basha, respectively, in the 2007 classic romantic-comedy “One More Chance,” which became a massive hit and created a fanbase over the years. It was produced by Star Cinema and directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina. It’s sequel, “A Second Chance,” was released in 2015.

Both John Lloyd and Bea have yet to confirm whether or not such reunion film is underway as of writing.