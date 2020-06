Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supply retailer, opened its 59th retail outlet in Barangay Tungkong Mangga, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. Photo shows (from left) Wilcon Depot President and Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, City of San Jose del Monte Mayor Arturo Robes, Rep. Florida Robes and Wilcon Depot Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rosemarie Ong during the opening day.