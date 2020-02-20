New patient under probe for new virus reported in Southern Leyte

TACLOBAN CITY –– The Department of Health in Eastern Visayas (DOH-8) has reported a new patient under investigation (PUI) for possible coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

Dr. Minerva Molon, DOH-8 director, said the latest PUI is a 42-year old woman from Southern Leyte province, who has a history of travel to Hong Kong, a Chinese special administrative region with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Molon, in a statement, said the woman arrived in the country on February 11, through Cebu, and arrived in her hometown in Southern Leyte on Feb. 14.

On February 18, she complained of body weakness and requested to be admitted to a hospital.

The following day, she experienced stomach pains and vomiting. She, however, did not develop a fever.

Molon said the woman was “asymptomatic and is in good condition (now).”

Last week, the DOH in Eastern Visayas reported that all of the region’s 16 PUIs tested negative for COVID-19.

Molon said there has been a significant decrease in the number of PUIs in the region.

Still, their office will continue to do the necessary interventions in mitigating and preventing the risk of infection and possible local transmission.

“We will continue to provide technical assistance by giving the necessary updates, guidelines, protocols, advisories, and even logistical support. We will also intensify our advocacy and health education campaign down to the barangay level,” Molon said.

