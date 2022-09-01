New Photos Confirm A Milli Vanilli Biopic Is In The Works

Infamous duo Milli Vanilli are entering the biopic game, with a feature film titled Girl You Know It’s True currently in production.

Directed by Simon Verhoeven, the biopic focuses on Milli Vanilli’s rise to fame during the 1980s. Formed by German music producer Frank Farian, Milli Vanilli was comprised of dancers Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, who went onto earn a Grammy Award and a string of #1 hits in North America – despite the fact they didn’t sing any of their songs. The film’s title comes from that of the act’s 1989 record, which wound up topping the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Milli Vanilli – ‘Girl You Know It’s True’

[embedded content]

New images released this week reveal key cast members: newcomers Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali (above) as Pilatus and Morvan, respectively. The role of Farian is to be played by Matthias Schweighöfer (pictured here), while actors Graham Rogers and Bella Dayne are set to portray Milli Vanilli’s U.S. assistant Todd and Milli, Farian’s ‘right-hand woman’.

Along with the cast details, more notes about the Girl You Know It’s True biopic have emerged – namely that Jasmin Davis and Brad Howell are on board as associate producers. Howell and John Davis – Jasmine’s late father – were the real voices behind Milli Vanilli.

When it was discovered that Milli Vanilli did not perform any of their material in 1990, the duo returned their Grammy Awards (after they were officially revoked by the Recording Academy). In more recent years, fans have launched a petition to reverse the motion.

The production of Girl You Know It’s True is currently underway, with no official release date in place.

