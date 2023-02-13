New Podcast ‘Behind The Seams’ Will Dive Into Kylie Minogue’s Most Iconic Outfits

A new podcast produced by Arts Centre Melbourne will explore the most loved and iconic clothes and costumes worn by Kylie Minogue throughout her career. Titled Kylie: Behind The Seams, it’s hosted by two superfans: Owen Minogue, AKA Owen Lambourn, and Joseph Berto, known as O and Joe.

Two episodes of Behind The Seams have dropped so far – episode one explores the glimmering gold hot pants Minogue wore in the video for ‘Spinning Around’, and episode two takes a left turn and looks at the overalls worn by her character Charlene Robinson in Neighbours.

Kylie Minogue: ‘Spinning Around’

[embedded content]

Four more episodes of the podcast are set to be released, and will reportedly look at costumes from Minogue’s Showgirl and Kiss Me Once tours, the ‘Did It Again’ music video, and more from her debut album era.

“Kylie Minogue’s costumes always prompt a great response from visitors and her fans see them through a particularly focussed lens,” Margot Anderson from the Australian Performing Arts Collection said in a statement. “We’re often amazed by the level of detail a Kylie fan can recall about different items they have seen her wear in video clips or on stage and we’ve learnt a lot from their engagement with her collection.”

Roughly 1000 of Minogue’s costumes and other items are being held in the Australian Performing Arts Collection at Arts Centre Melbourne – including the hot pants and the overalls.

Kylie: Behind The Seams is being released through JOY Media and is available through the usual suspects including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. You can also watch them on the Arts Centre Melbourne YouTube channel.

