New politics

AT a time when the political landscape is becoming too depressing in the face of a pandemic, we witnessed how with one signature, our country is once again being silenced by fear not from the terrorists bred by political Islam, but by that which is cultured by the State.

And they cannot deny it, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. in particular, whose Freudian slip revealed the real driving force behind the Anti-Terrorism Law. If you are silent, then you have nothing to worry about, he said, practically telling us how to behave to avoid being labeled a terrorist. No sugarcoating can now undo what has been said. The cat is out of the bag and the fat lady has already sung. This law wants to silence us.

Meanwhile, somewhere in the beaches of Subic, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. swam with the dolphins at a time when all of us are being told not to take out-of-town leisure trips. Roque reasoned out that he did not violate any law. He is right. Bataan is already under a modified general community quarantine where swimming is allowed.

But, regardless of the law, Roque should have had the prudence to be mindful of the higher bar for public officials at a time when he himself admonished ordinary people like us not to be hardheaded. The optics was simply so wrong; with people canceling their travel plans, fiestas and birthday celebrations, here we have Roque merrily frolicking in the waters of Subic, just like National Capital Region Police Office chief Debold Sinas blowing his birthday cake. Worse, Roque wanted us to believe that swimming with dolphins is not leisure at all.

The last time I checked, only mermaids or animal trainers swim with dolphins as part of their ordinary and everyday routines, and Roque is neither one of these.

And then we are confronted with this spectacle in Congress, where ABS-CBN Corp. is being skewered and badgered for doing things that Congress did not mind other franchise applicants doing. GMA-7 has its own labor problems, yet it swiftly got its franchise renewed. ABS-CBN is now being pilloried for tax avoidance, which is in fact an effect of having tax laws with loopholes, which are not plugged by Congress. Certainly, many members of Congress cannot play ignorant and claim being totally clueless about these loopholes, as it is likely that these were in fact intended and that they, or their relatives, or their business interests have also availed of some of these loopholes too, and not just ABS-CBN.

And then you have members of Congress confusing dual allegiance with dual citizenship, questioning the patriotism of Eugenio Lopez 3rd. These include Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla, who is one of the chief tormentors of Lopez on this issue, only to be caught failing to pay homage to the flag of the Republic. We thus saw the contradiction of one questioning Lopez’s patriotism, but failing to respect our most revered national symbol simply because he was busy writing notes.

Politics has become too depressing, forcing Sharon Cuneta to express her wish of having Vice President Maria Leonora Robredo succeed President Rodrigo Duterte to bring back decency to politics. But Robredo, who admittedly has been doing well in her response to the pandemic thanks to a political team that spins her PR and optics, is not entirely the picture of competence on her own. Besides, having her will keep us in the axis of the binary choice between the Duterte allies and their political enemies in the Liberal Party. We will remain stuck in this divisive narrative that prevents us from moving forward.

The main challenge, therefore, is to look for new blood. It doesn’t have to be someone who is new to politics, but someone outside the usual menu of Duterte supporters and Marcos loyalists on one hand, and the political opposition on the other. We hear the name of Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagoso being mentioned. Another promising name that emerges is Cavite Gov. Juanito Victorino Remulla, who is now catching the imagination of people beyond his province.

Governor Remulla appears to have a solid governance record in leading Cavite to being the first ISO-certified province in the country. He undoubtedly shows it in his effective leadership during the times of the pandemic, casting it in a brand that resonates with people. He actively uses social media to engage his constituents, which he does in a playful and amiable manner.

What makes Remulla promising is the progressiveness of his politics. He doesn’t believe in iron-fisted rule, which is refreshing in the context of the draconian threats that a militaristic Duterte government has evinced. His gender politics is in the right place, shown when he engaged Ben Tulfo and reminded him that rape is not an act of sex but an act of violence.

People can easily dismiss Remulla as another dynastic descendant. But what makes him different is his readiness to call out even his own kin, seen when he openly called out the behavior of his brother, Rep. Jesus Crispin Remulla, in the latter’s failure to respect the national anthem and disrespectful manner in dealing with resource persons in the hearings on the ABS-CBN franchise. Yet, Governor Remulla did this in a very respectful way. This is rare in dynastic politics. We never heard Sara Duterte called out the misogyny of her father or of the Marcos siblings making adverse commentaries against each other publicly. President Joseph Estrada rode on the mantra “walang kamag-anak.” Governor Remulla made it real and poignant.

Political leaders like Governor Remulla are the ones who promise to usher a new brand of doing politics, to heal this wounded land and enable it to recover ground that has been lost in recent years. Their kind will make us see beyond the current political alignments that only offer us the usual, jaded and tiring choices.