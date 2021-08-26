New rape bill offers gender-neutral protection

SEN. Richard “Dick” Gordon has sponsored the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 2332 that seeks to increase the age for determining statutory rape from 12 to 16 years of age and provide a gender-neutral protection to children.

“The sexual orientation of the offender is of no importance as we find that perpetrators of sexual abuse against boys are given much lesser sentences than those found guilty of raping girls,” said Gordon, chairman of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights.

“We advocate to increase the age of sexual consent through multisectoral partnerships with the judiciary, social welfare, education and health sectors as thousands of children are robbed of their youth – the physical and emotional effect creates lasting emotional and psychological scars that the damage can last for a lifetime,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri co-sponsored SB 2332, which also amends the language of the law to reflect that rape is committed “by a person against any person” instead of the previous “by a man who shall have carnal knowledge of a woman.”

Zubiri also filed SB 305, compelled by a 2019 story of a Grade 7 male student in Laguna who was shot dead by a security guard against whom he filed sexual abuse complaints.

Sen. Ana Theresia “Risa” Hontiveros said as a mother, she is disgusted that current laws “subject a 13-year-old to prove in court that he or she did not consent to the sexual act with some being asked if they enjoyed it.”

“As a policymaker, I am pleased that we now take advantage of a historical opportunity to correct this. The 18th Congress will be the Congress waylaid by the pandemic,” Hontiveros said.



The National Baseline Study on Violence Against Children, a 2015 study by the government supported by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund Philippines conducted among 3,866 children and young people aged 13 to 24, revealed that one-in-four children (24.9 percent) reportedly suffered from any form of sexual violence in any setting.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development data from 2015 to 2017 showed that most victims of rape and child incest were between the ages of 14 and below 18, way above the minimum age set by Republic Act 8353 or “The Anti-Rape Law of 1997 of under 12 years old.”

A National Bureau of Investigation 2020 report also revealed that about 17.1 percent of children from 13 to 18 years old experienced any form of sexual violence while growing up and that a prevalence of 1.6 percent was noted in the past 12 months.