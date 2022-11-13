New Report Finds over 90% of Australian Women Suffer from Period Related Symptoms

SYDNEY, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A YouGov survey conducted by Australia’s first ever period-symptom relief range, The Fix, has revealed over nine in ten (93%) of Australian women aged 16 to 50 experience period symptoms in a typical month with the most common symptoms being cramps/pain (73%), mood changes (69%) and fatigue (61%).

The Fix founders, Kate Everitt and Julie Moulder, said the results highlight the need for targeted products for people who suffer from period-related symptoms.

“Our survey only reinforced the data we found and the stories we heard when conducting brand research while creating The Fix, with the average period running for 37.5 years, equaling 450 periods in a lifetime or more than 6 years straight of menstruation, it’s no wonder women are calling out for targeted symptom relief,” said Everitt.

“One of the first pieces of data we looked at came from a Dutch study in 2019 where they surveyed almost 33,000 (32,748) women about how their lives were impacted by their periods, particularly at work. 13.8% reported absenteeism during their periods and more than 80% reported presenteeism and decreased productivity, that’s almost 9 days of lost productivity every year. In 2022 women should not be suffering from period related symptoms – which is why we created The Fix – the world’s first active period relief,” said Moulder.

The survey was comprised of a nationally representative sample of 1030 Australian women aged 16 – 50 years old. Findings included:

Younger women are more likely than those aged 35-50 years to experience period symptoms in a typical month (16-24 95%, 25-34 97% compared to 35-50 89%).

Over half of women (56%) aged 16-50 who experience period symptoms rate the severity of their period symptoms as strong to unbearable

Most women don’t use any remedies (56%) with over half (53%) admitting they just put up with the symptoms and 2% believe no remedy exists for their symptoms.

Four in five (80%) women aged 16-50 say they would purchase products that relieved specific period symptoms other than pain, with one in three (32%) saying they absolutely would and one in two (49%) would consider it.

Resources

Schoep ME, Adang EMM, Maas JWM, et alProductivity loss due to menstruation-related symptoms: a nationwide cross-sectional survey among 32 748 womenBMJ Open 2019;9:e026186. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2018-026186