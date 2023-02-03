New Report: Top 100 Most Valuable Airline Loyalty Programs 2023

SkyMiles, the frequent flyer program of Delta Air Lines, is the world’s most valuable airline loyalty program, with an estimated value of USD 27 billion.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SkyMiles, the frequent flyer program of Delta Air Lines, is the world’s most valuable airline loyalty program, according to the On Point Loyalty 2023 Top 100 Most Valuable Airline Loyalty Programs report. With an estimated value of more than USD 27 billion, SkyMiles sets a record in the On Point Loyalty ranking. American Airlines’ AAdvantage comes in second place at more than USD 23 billion, followed by United Airlines’ MileagePlus at over USD 22 billion.

Once the best kept secret of the airline industry, loyalty programs irreversibly stepped onto the center stage of global airline economics during the COVID pandemic, with many airlines banking on their programs for survival. Record-breaking financing structures relied on the profitability and consistency of earnings of airline loyalty programs.

According to Evert de Boer, Managing Partner at On Point Loyalty, “the financial support realized through these programs further strengthened our earlier hypotheses around the value they represent. The valuations we published in early 2020 were corroborated by a number of transactions in the market over the last few years. With COVID largely behind us, now is the time to take stock and reassess the programs’ valuations.”

On Point Loyalty’s research once again examined public information on over 170 airlines around the world, supplemented by proprietary insights to determine an estimated value for each airline’s loyalty program. Over 50 variables relating to the airline, loyalty program, and operating country were incorporated into On Point Loyalty’s proprietary valuation algorithm.

The research identified the top 10 most valuable airline loyalty programs are as follows:

Rank Program Key Airline(s) Valuation (USD million) 1 SkyMiles Delta Air Lines 27,923 2 AAdvantage American Airlines 23,933 3 MileagePlus United Airlines 22,002 4 Rapid Rewards Southwest Airlines 8,828 5 Miles & More Lufthansa, Austrian, Swiss, Brussels Airlines 7,971 6 IAG Avios programs British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling 7,084 7 Flying Blue Air France, KLM, Kenya Airways, Tarom 6,923 8 Aeroplan Air Canada 6,840 9 SKYPASS Korean Air 4,594 10 Cathay Cathay Pacific 4,552

