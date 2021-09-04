New risk allowance allocation to benefit 98,000 health care workers

Ambulances are seen outside lined up at the driveway of the Quezon City GEneral Hospital as they await for the patient they transport to have a slot inside the hospital for treatment of the deadly virus COVID19, September 4 2021. As the country logged the second highest daily infections reported since the pandemic at 20,310 news cases, more hospitals in Metro Manila continue to suffer from overcapacity because of a surge in COVID cases and patients. Photos by John Orven Verdote Ambulances are seen outside lined up at the driveway of the Quezon City GEneral Hospital as they await for the patient they transport to have a slot inside the hospital for treatment of the deadly virus COVID19, September 4 2021. As the country logged the second highest daily infections reported since the pandemic at 20,310 news cases, more hospitals in Metro Manila continue to suffer from overcapacity because of a surge in COVID cases and patients. Photos by John Orven Verdote

THE second batch of special risk allowance (SRA) allocation released by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will benefit close to 98,000 health care workers, the Department of Health (DoH) said.

The DBM has released P888.11 million to the DoH as payment for the next batch of health care facilities that applied for SRA after the first tranche of P311 million have been disbursed.

According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the new allocation by the DBM will pay nearly 97,560 health care workers who directly attended to Covid-19 patients from Dec. 20, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

Vergeire said the final list of eligible health workers under the second tranche of the SRA is still being finalized by the DoH regional offices.

The delay in the payment of the SRA was one of the main issues brought forward by protesting health care workers who stormed the gates of the DoH central office in Manila on September 1.

They claimed that the government has been remiss in the payment of benefits to health care workers, among them the SRA; meal, transport and accommodation allowance; and the active hazard duty pay for public health care workers.

In a previous statement, Vergeire said that 99 percent of the P311 million have been paid to health care workers as of September 2.



Ambulance deal

Meanwhile, the DoH has reiterated that it will answer queries regarding allegations that the ambulances acquired under the Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP) were not compliant with the licensing standards and have not undergone competitive bidding.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson has alleged that the DoH’s purchase of ambulances was overpriced by a million pesos, comparing it to the ambulances bought by local government units that were acquired at P1.5 million each.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd said that it will wait on the documents presented by Lacson so that the DoH can answer the queries regarding the procurement of the ambulances.

The DoH said that the Type-1 ambulances conform with the licensing standards set by Administrative Order 2018-0001, which includes basic life support equipment such as defibrillators, laryngoscope, suction machines, immobilization devices and communication equipment.

It also said that included in the pricing of the ambulance were vehicle insurance, registration with the Land Transportation Office, and orientation and training of end-users.