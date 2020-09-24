New Royal Blood Single ‘Trouble’s Coming’ Is Here

English duo, Royal Blood have shared a new single with us today, their first in three years. ‘Trouble’s Coming’ sees the duo up the production, up the beat, and bring an electronic spin to their anthemic rock sound.

Think Royal Blood channelling the likes of Daft Punk. It’s still a rock banger but it has this seriously cool beat to it and the production really spruces the track up. Have a listen down below.

‘Trouble’s Coming’ clearly marks a new era for the guys. Their last release was their second studio album which was released more than three years ago — June 2017.

Announcing the release, the duo said, “Royal blood, sweat and tears of joy have been shed to get to this very moment, but it feels so incredible to finally let you in to our new world.

“We made this wholeheartedly for ourselves, and allowed everything we love about music to reveal itself. We’re totally besotted with every detail and this is just the beginning of something really special!”

Chatting to NME, Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr explained how he doesn’t necessarily love sharing “downer” music when things are already dark, referring of course to the pandemic.

“I don’t like kicking myself when I’m down. It gave a hunger and desire for euphoria and to make something that would make me feel really good,” he said.

“For Ben [Thatcher, drums] to lay down a simple dance beat but still have all of his personality and bombasticness over the top – it just felt like I was dancing on top of his drumbeats.”

Listen to ‘Trouble’s Coming’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]