New scam? Online sellers warned vs ‘clients’ using fake bank deposit slips

MANILA, Philippines — An online entrepreneur has raised an alarm against what seemed to be the latest scam yet in the digital market by way of using a hoax deposit slip to claim proof of payment for goods and services.

A business offering graphic designs recently posted on its Facebook page a stern warning versus a purported modus of an alleged scammer wherein a counterfeit deposit slip from Banco de Oro (BDO) was used to trick them into believing that a client has a paid transaction with them.

According to the online trader, a woman supposedly from Cavite sent them a photo of a BDO deposit slip showing her supposed payment. However, a check with BDO revealed that no such transaction ever occurred and that the deposit slip was fake.

The Facebook page manager explained in a message to INQUIRER.net the story behind their post.

“Actually, that was a payment made by my friend because I lent her some money,” the female page manager, who refused to be identified, said in Filipino. “The person who made the fake deposit slip was a reseller of her clothing products, whom she met at an online sellers group.”

“So, she instead asked the buyer to direct the payment to my account. But when I checked it, no amount reflected on my online account then I had the deposit slip verified, which eventually turned out fake,” she added.

INQUIRER.net contacted BDO Unibank for clarifications and to confirm whether the deposit slip was fake — considering that it looked authentic — but they have yet to reply as of posting time.

Due to the lockdowns and travel restrictions brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses opted to go online in a bid to continue their operations while avoiding direct contact with clients in consideration of the government-imposed health protocols. The majority of online transactions depend on bank transfers and other digital modes of payments.

However, entrepreneurs’ reliance on the internet also exposes them to cyber attacks. Banks have even cautioned clients and the general public against tricksters who are only after stealing money from unwitting individuals despite the pandemic.

Last June, a gang member was arrested in Manila City after robbing a young online seller offering sports apparel.

