New smart home offerings and esports take centre stage as COMEX 2022 returns physically from 1 – 4 September

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore’s largest IT and consumer technology exhibition returns from 1 – 4 September 2022 in a physical format and with new offerings to meet evolving consumer expectations.

COMEX 2022 – a Constellar event – will showcase the latest innovations in smart home technology and, for the first time, one of the most impressive electric vehicles in the market. Taking centre stage at the event is the inaugural GG Playfest, a regional gaming event with esports tournaments for some of the biggest gaming titles this season.

“We are bringing some of the biggest innovators and largest brands in the consumer tech space together for the first time since Covid-19. Nothing beats the vibrant atmosphere of a physical exhibition, and we are confident that the new experiences combined with unmissable consumer deals will excite our visitors over four action-packed days,” said Steven Wong, Portfolio Director at Constellar.

New Showcases: Electric Cars & Smart Home

Consumers keen on joining Singapore’s electric car revolution will be able to get up close and test drive the all-new BYD ATTO 3, the Official EV Car of COMEX 2022, which can travel up to 480km on a single charge and completes a 0-100km/h century sprint in just 7.3 seconds.

“Vantage Automotive and BYD are proud to be part of one of Singapore’s biggest consumer electronics events. With a strong reputation for showcasing the newest technologies in the market, COMEX is an excellent platform to introduce our latest electric cars to a new generation of consumers,” said Anthony Teo, Managing Director of Vantage Automotive. Visitors to COMEX 2022 will also enjoy exclusive discounts on all BYD cars, freebies upon purchase, and meet EV specialists who will share what you need to know about EV ownership in Singapore.

Homegrown heroes and official smart home partner MÖWE will also be debuting the world’s first smart kitchen range at the event, with a range of smart appliances such as kitchen hobs and hoods, ovens and gas detectors that are controlled from a single mobile app.

“Tapping into the latest IoT technology, MÖWE’s smart home appliances allow every customer to exercise complete control seamlessly over everything in their homes, ensuring safety as well as connectivity like no other. We are eager for consumers to come experience our smart home products in-person at the event,” said Andy Seow, senior product manager at MÖWE.

Introducing the GG Playfest

Competitive esports tournaments will return to the first physical edition of COMEX since the pandemic at the newly launched GG Playfest 2022. The four-day esports event will feature some of the biggest titles in gaming, including FIFA, Need for Speed, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Street Fighter, and King of Fighters.

Another of GG Playfest’s most anticipated highlights will be the all-female Valorant competition — the first of its kind at COMEX. The main stage will also be taken over by local streamers and influencers battling it out to take home the title of champion at the first-ever Streamers Challenge.

New Products and Key Highlights

Great discounts on the latest tech products are coming back to COMEX 2022, including Dell’s highest performance flagship 13-inch laptop, the XPS 13 Plus, and the world’s first-ever height adjustable electric desk for children, Minidesk by Omnidesk.

The sure-win instant lucky dip, a popular tech show favourite, will also be returning with top prizes that include the OSIM uThrone Gaming Massage Chair and the Tineco Floor ONE S5 Combo Floor Washer.

A free digital brochure with the best deals and hottest new launches from the biggest brands in the consumer tech space will be released online one day before the event begins.

More details will be released closer to the event. Sign-up for the COMEX 2022 free digital brochure here to receive the latest updates about the event.

EVENT DETAILS

COMEX 2022

1 – 4 September 2022

Suntec Convention Centre

Official Hashtags: #COMEXITShow

Website: https://www.comexitshow.com.sg/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ComexITShow/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comexitshow/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@comexitshow

Media Assets for Download: https://ter.li/dffyia

Please credit all images to “Constellar“

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia’s partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and

consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.