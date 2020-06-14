New South Wales To Relaunch Live Music With 1000 Gigs This November

The New South Wales government has announced the state will host 1000 COVID-safe gigs in Sydney and regional areas in the state this November, across a wide array of venues.

Dubbed the Great Southern Nights initiative, artists who’ve signed on to perform shows in the state include Paul Kelly, Tones and I, Missy Higgins, Thelma Plum, The Teskey Brothers, Jimmy Barnes, Birds of Tokyo and more. The gigs that take place as part of the initiative will need to follow guidance around venue size, capacities other social distancing requirements.

The shows are set to be a lifeline for the state’s arts and hospitality industries, which have been greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions on mass gatherings.

“This celebration of outstanding Australian artists and incredible live music venues across NSW gives us all something to look forward to, from event-goers to industry,” commented Stuart Ayres, Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney.

“We’ll be able to get out and see Sydney and regional NSW come to life with some of Australia’s top acts … alongside emerging artists in unexpected places.”

In addition to the aforementioned acts, emerging artists and venues will be able to nominate to be involved – more information on that here.