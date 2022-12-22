NEW SPECIALIST CHEF AT AMARI JOHOR BAHRU BRINGS AUTHENTIC THAI FLAVOURS TO THE CITY

Johoreans and Its Visitors To Enjoy Halal Thai Classic Dishes at Amaya Food Gallery

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia , Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Amari Johor Bahru with the ONYX Hospitality Group, appoints Jakranee Kalapen, also known as Chef Jackie, as its new Thai Specialist Chef this month. Specializing in authentic Thai street food, Chef Jackie prepares her menu with fresh ingredients, showcasing the intense & robust flavours enjoyed by the Thais.



Thai Specialist Chef Jackie – Amari Johor Bahru

Thai food lovers can now whet their appetites with her signatures – the ‘Massaman Curry’ (a rich, flavourful, and mildly spicy Thai curry), ‘Yam Nue Yang’ (Thai grilled beef salad paired with custom-made spicy chili dressing), ‘Tom Yam Goong’ (Thai seafood broth served with fresh lemongrass prawns) and Thai Lime and Garlic Steamed Fish. Other must-try dishes are ‘Tom Kha Gai’ (Thai coconut chicken soup), Spicy Beef Soup, Banana Filters with Thai Tea Ice Cream and the ‘Bua Loy Sam Si’ (3-Colour Dumpling in Coconut Milk).

Having graduated from Dusit Thani College, Jakranee Kalapen has a passion for Thai cuisine and has worked alongside the Dusit Thani Hospitality Group, one of the best-regarded five-star hotel groups in Thailand and United Arab Emirates. Chef Jackie has also served in Shangri-la Oman and Four Seasons Qatar prior to joining Amari Johor Bahru.

Andrew Tan, General Manager of the city centre’s sole 5-star hotel says, “With Chef Jackie’s extensive experience working in international upscale hotel restaurants and her proficiency in Thai food and classic Thai cuisine preparation, Amari Johor Bahru will bring an authentic, delightful Thai experience to guests. Through a table of exquisite dishes, we hope to live up to our hotel’s tagline – to Brighten Your World”

Chef Jakranee Kalapen says of her appointment: “Amari Johor Bahru’s culture that celebrates contemporary Thai-ness, food, local culture, has very much inspire my menu for Amaya Food Gallery. It is my desire to transport our guests to the Land of Smiles through my food by delighting every taste bud”.

For more information, visit www.amari.com/johor-bahru

Amaya Food Gallery at Amari Johor Bahru

At this signature, energetic market-style all-day restaurant, chefs work in multiple open-kitchens and experience the vibrant flavours of Asian and international cuisine inspired by the rich street food culture of the region. The extensive menu features a variety of well-loved dishes from Thai, Malay, Chinese, Indian and international cuisines.