New Sydney Venue The Lady Hampshire To Launch With Pacific Avenue & More

The iconic Camperdown pub The Lady Hampshire is being resurrected as Sydney’s newest dedicated live music space. The venue has announced a huge launch party weekend this April featuring Hottest 100 debutants Pacific Avenue, local punk rock troupe FANGZ and more.

The new era will kick off on Friday, 14th April with a headline set from FANGZ, with special guests DEDPAN and Wicked Envy. Indie-rockers Pacific Avenue will continue the celebrations alongside special guests JUNO and Darcy Lane on Saturday, 15th April, with Mac The Knife singer and Heartbreak High star Bryn Chapman jumping behind the decks.

Pacific Avenue – ‘Spin Me Like Your Records’

[embedded content]

Both days will also feature a tattoo pop-up and free nail art for ticket-holders.

The Lady Hampshire is owned and operated by PUBLIC Hospitality Group whose CV also boasts venues such as Oxford House, The Strand, El Primo Sanchez and The Norfolk, and they’re promising to put “community and experience” first with this new venture.

“Bringing The Lady Hampshire back to life with live music as the focus, is exactly what Sydney has been asking for,” PUBLIC Hospitality Group’s Entertainment & Event Manager Elliott Harper said in a press statement.

“When it comes to entertainment venues, we only want to foster growth and success across our city and think The Lady will be the destination for all types of musicians and patrons. The first month alone has some of the most exciting gigs Sydney has seen this year and we can’t wait to bring it to locals and gig-goers.”

The venue’s launch party weekend will precede a stacked two months of shows across April and May, with shows locked in from the likes of Bugs, Close Counters, Bootleg Rascal, These New South Whales and more.

For more info, you can head to the venue’s official Facebook page.

The Lady Hampshire Launch Party Weekender

Friday, 14th April – The Lady Hampshire, Camperdown, NSW w/ FANGZ, DEDPAN & Wicked Envy – tickets here

Saturday, 15th April – The Lady Hampshire, Camperdown, NSW w/ Pacific Avenue, JUNO & Darcy Lane – tickets here

