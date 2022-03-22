New Taylor Swift Song Appears In Trailer For ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Carolina’ features in the trailer for the upcoming film, Where the Crawdads Sing. The two-minute trailer is out now.

Swift created the song with producer Aaron Dessner (of The National), who co-produced Swift’s two most recent LPs, Evermore and Folklore. ‘Carolina’ is Swift’s first all-new song since Evermore was released in December 2020.

Swift has released two re-recorded albums since that time – Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021 and Red (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021 – the latter of which gave rise to the new singles, ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ (feat. Chris Stapleton) and ‘Message In a Bottle’.

Swift has contributed numerous songs to film soundtracks over the years, dating back to 2009’s ‘Crazy’, recorded for Hannah Montana: The Movie. Swift contributed ‘Today Was a Fairytale’ to Valentine’s Day (2010), ‘Safe & Sound’ to The Hunger Games (2011), ‘Sweeter Than Fiction’ to One Chance (2013) and ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ to Cats (2019), a film in which Swift played the role of Bombalurina.

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on a novel of the same name, written by author and zoologist Delia Owens. The film is directed by Olivia Newman and stars Daisy Edgar Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson. It’s due for release in mid-2022. Watch the trailer below.

[embedded content]