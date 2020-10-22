New Todd Haynes-Directed Documentary About The Velvet Underground Arriving Next Year

Apple have secured the rights to a new documentary about New York art-rock legends The Velvet Underground, directed by Todd Haynes (I’m Not There, Carol). Produced by Polygram Entertainment in association with Federal Films, a Motto Pictures and Killer Films, the documentary is set to premiere on the company’s Apple TV+ streaming platform next year.

The film, simply titled The Velvet Underground, was directed and co-produced by Haynes, with other producers including Christine Vachon, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn and David Blackman.

According to Deadline, the documentary will explore “just how the group became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions: the band is both of their time, yet timeless; literary yet realistic; rooted in high art and street culture.”

Per a press release, the film will feature interviews with “key players” from the highly influential, Lou Reed-fronted group’s avant-garde scene in the ’60s, along with “a treasure trove of never-before-seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art.” A release date is yet to be announced for the project.

Haynes first achieved mainstream success with his 2002 feature Far From Heaven. His most recent film was last year’s Dark Waters.