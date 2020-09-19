“New Turkish series ‘Everywhere I Go’ gets tagalized for Philippine TV”

Turkish romantic comedy series ‘Everywhere I Go’ airs its Tagalized version starting on September 19.

Not to be outdone by the growing number of Korean dramas that have become popular in the Philippines this year, a Turkish romantic comedy called Everywhere I Go (Turkish title Her Yerde Sen) will start airing on free-to-air entertainment channel ETC starting this September 19, Saturday as the initial offering of “ETCerye” — the channel’s first foray into the Tagalized foreign drama series.

If the Koreans have their K-dramas, the Turkish people have dizis—which is what sweeping epic dramas from Turkey are called, covering different genres from comedy, romance, thriller and action coupled with engaging storylines, relatable themes of family and love, scenic locations (mostly shot in picturesque Istanbul), original soundtrack, and gorgeous cast. A recent article in UK’s The Guardian reported that about 150 Turkish dizi have been sold to 100 countries.

Everywhere I Go (Turkish title Her Yerde Sen),tells the story of a serious businessman named Demir, and an ambitious female architect named Selin who are surprised to know that they each own half of the same house. Neither Selin nor Demir want to sell their share and move out. To complicate their life further, they not only must they put up with each other at home, they also need to get along at the office as Demir turns out to be the new boss at the firm where Selin is employed. Everywhere I Go, is both a smash hit and an award-winning program in Turkey. It was chosen as Golden Lens Awards’ Best Romantic TV Comedy, and the show’s lead actress Aybüke Pusat and lead actor Furkan Andiç were named as Golden Butterfly’ Best TV Couple.

Watch the three-episode premiere of Everywhere I Go on ETC this September 19, Saturday, at 8 pm; regular airing (Monday to Friday at 8 pm) will begin on September 21. ETC is seen on SkyCable Ch.16, Cignal Ch. 21, CableLink Ch. 34, DTT Ch. 21 in Metro Manila, and in over 200 cable operators nationwide.