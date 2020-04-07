New Twenty One Pilots Music Is Coming

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on April 7, 2020

Ahem. You have permission to brace for new Twenty One Pilots music.

Frontman Tyler Joseph has sent fans into full blown meltdown mode after hitting Twitter with some juicy updates about a fresh song that’s well in the pipeline.

“Always writing,” he posted, “But this one feels like it should just come out now”.

The multi-instrumentalist then went on to describe the mysterious new tune in question as “simple but hopeful”, adding that it’s actually the first time he’s ever written a song on electric guitar.

first song i ever wrote on electric guitar.

i think it’s simple but hopeful. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 5, 2020

“A portion of whatever money this song makes to go to this charity i saw called crew nation,” he added.

“It provides funding for people who work in the live music industry who don’t have a job right now.”

And while the song isn’t finished just yet, it sounds like we won’t have long to wait.

“Give me a few days to finish it up,” Joseph said.

“A good rule of thumb is to never give yourself a deadline so tweeting about it kind of just added pressure.”

Well, at least we have another thing to look forward to while we’re all cooped up.

Let the countdown commence!

