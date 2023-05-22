New Upgrades for PDFelement 4.0 Will Revolutionize PDF Management and Improve User Experiences

VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PDFelement, an award-winning Wondershare PDF software used mainly by business professionals, is thrilled to announce the release of its highly anticipated version 4.0. PDFelement brings simultaneous updates for both iOS and Android platforms, delivering an enhanced user experience and an improved functionality.

Below are some key updates for the iOS and Android platforms.

iOS Platform Updates:

A 50% increase in document loading speed for quick access.

An enhanced file management capabilities for better organization and navigation.

An addition of multiple sharing options, including email and instant screenshot sharing, for streamlined collaboration and workflows.

Android Platform Updates:

Introduction of Liquid Mode for a more immersive reading experience.

A new Phone Library feature providing access to a collection of 100 free books.

Improvements for sharing options, including screenshot and text sharing.

A brand-new support for reading and storing documents from popular cloud platforms like Google Drive.

PDFelement enables businesses to efficiently handle their PDF documents and has been widely recognized and awarded for its exceptional software capabilities. Whether it’s creating, editing, annotating, or converting PDF files, PDFelement offers a comprehensive suite of tools that empower professionals to work with PDF documents seamlessly.

Gary, the Product Manager of PDFelement, expresses excitement about the updates, stating, “We are thrilled to bring these updates to our iOS and Android users. Our aim is to provide a seamless and efficient PDF management experience tailored to each platform’s unique needs. With these updates, we are confident that our users will enjoy elevated productivity and convenience.”

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PDFelement is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, and pricing starts at $6.99 per month. For free trials and downloads, please visit our official website or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about PDFelement.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.