New virus has infected more than 20,600 globally

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus that began in China has infected more than 20,600 people globally.
The latest figures as of Tuesday in Beijing:
China: 425 deaths and 20,438 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 17 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.
- Thailand: 25
- Singapore: 24
- Japan: 20
- South Korea: 16
- Germany: 12
- United States: 11
- Taiwan: 11
- Malaysia: 10
- Vietnam: 10
- Australia: 7
- France: 6
- United Arab Emirates: 5
- Canada: 4
- India: 3
- Philippines: 2 cases, including 1 death
- Russia: 2
- Italy: 2
- Britain: 2
- Belgium: 1
- Nepal: 1
- Sri Lanka: 1
- Sweden: 1
- Spain: 1
- Cambodia: 1
- Finland: 1
