Trending Now

New virus has infected more than 34,800 people globally

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

New virus has infected more than 34,800 people globally

Worker in protective gear in South Korea store

A worker wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant inside a store as a precaution against a new coronavirus at Namdaemun Market in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Deaths from a new virus rose to 490 in mainland China on Wednesday while new cases on a Japanese cruise ship, in Hong Kong and in other places showed the increasing spread of the outbreak and renewed attention toward containing it. (Photo by AHN YOUNG-JOON / AP)

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people globally.

The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Saturday in Beijing:
China: 722 deaths and 34,546 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 25 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Japan: 89
  • Singapore: 33
  • Thailand: 32
  • South Korea: 24
  • Taiwan: 16
  • Malaysia: 16
  • Australia: 14
  • Germany: 14
  • Vietnam: 13
  • United States: 12. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China.
  • France: 11
  • United Arab Emirates: 7
  •  Canada: 6
  • Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death
  • United Kingdom: 3
  • India: 3
  • Italy: 3
  • Britain: 3
  • Russia: 2
  • Belgium: 1
  • Nepal: 1
  • Sri Lanka: 1
  • Sweden: 1
  • Spain: 1
  • Cambodia: 1
  • Finland: 1

/atm

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top