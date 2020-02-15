New virus has infected more than 67,000 people globally

An outbreak of novel coronavirus that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Saturday in Beijing:

Mainland China: 1,523 deaths among 66,492 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death

Macao: 10

Japan: 262, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

Singapore: 67

Thailand: 34

South Korea: 28

Malaysia: 21

Taiwan: 18

Vietnam: 16

Germany: 16

United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

Australia: 14

France: 11

United Kingdom: 9

United Arab Emirates: 8

Canada: 8

Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

India: 3

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Belgium: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1

Egypt: 1

