New virus has infected more than 67,000 people globally

Woman wearing safety googles, mask, and gloves in Beijing train

A woman wears safety goggles, a face mask, and rubber gloves as she rides a nearly empty subway train in Beijing, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. China on Friday reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new virus, as the death toll neared 1,400. (Photo by MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / AP)

An outbreak of novel coronavirus that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally.

The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Saturday in Beijing:

  •  Mainland China: 1,523 deaths among 66,492 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.
  • Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death
  • Macao: 10
  • Japan: 262, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
  • Singapore: 67
  • Thailand: 34
  • South Korea: 28
  • Malaysia: 21
  • Taiwan: 18
  • Vietnam: 16
  • Germany: 16
  • United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China
  • Australia: 14
  • France: 11
  • United Kingdom: 9
  • United Arab Emirates: 8
  • Canada: 8
  • Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death
  • India: 3
  • Italy: 3
  • Russia: 2
  • Spain: 2
  • Belgium: 1
  • Nepal: 1
  • Sri Lanka: 1
  • Sweden: 1
  • Cambodia: 1
  • Finland: 1
  • Egypt: 1

