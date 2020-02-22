New virus has infected nearly 78,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 77,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Saturday in Beijing:
- Mainland China: 2,345 deaths among 76,288 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
- Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths
- Macao: 10 cases
- Japan:752cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths
- South Korea:433cases, 2 deaths
- Singapore: 86 cases
- United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
- Thailand: 35 cases
- Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death
- Australia: 23 cases
- Malaysia: 22
- Italy: 19 cases; 1 death
- Iran: 18 cases, 4 deaths
- Vietnam: 16 cases
- Germany: 16
- France: 12 cases, 1 death
- United Arab Emirates: 11 cases
- United Kingdom: 9
- Canada: 9
- Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
- India: 3 cases
- Russia: 2
- Spain: 2
- Lebanon: 1
- Israel: 1
- Belgium: 1
- Nepal: 1
- Sri Lanka: 1
- Sweden: 1
- Cambodia: 1
- Finland: 1
- Egypt: 1
For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.
