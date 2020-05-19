New World Development “Mask To Go” Dispensers Will Go Live in Phases from 25 May at 37 Designated NGO Centres Across 18 Districts

HONG KONG, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As the first corporate in Hong Kong to take proactive measures to tackle COVID-19 since its outbreak in January, New World Development (“the Group” or “NWD”) has been playing a leading role in helping those greatly impacted get through this crisis by launching a series of relief measures, including setting up an anti-epidemic fund of $10 million for Hong Kong-based families via NWD’s charitable foundation, building its own mask production lines in Hong Kong with an aim to produce 7 million masks per month for distribution, and also the much-anticipated “Mask To Go” dispensers, which is the first service of its kind in Hong Kong and will go into service starting from 25 May. This creative initiative will enable 40,000 pre-registered beneficiaries to collect a free pack of five “Made in Hong Kong” medical masks easily and conveniently over ten consecutive weeks. The masks will be available at thirty-seven designated centres run by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) across all eighteen of HK’s districts, easing recipients’ anxiety about the shortage of masks.



New World Development’s Local Mask Production Lines and “Mask To Go” Dispensers



Adrian Cheng, CEO of New World Development

Adrian Cheng, CEO of New World Development said, “Despite the recent easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, many health experts have warned that a second wave of coronavirus infections may occur later this year. At this critical moment, it is of utmost importance for all of us to stay alert and do what we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones. After months of preparation, I am proud to officially launch ‘Mask To Go’ dispensers with our NGO partners to support those in need in our community. The safety of these vulnerable families has to be the highest priority. And we will continue to do our part to support them until the virus is no longer present.”

Creating Shared Value (CSV) and Promoting Love Without Borders

#LoveWithoutBorders is a new shared platform created by Adrian Cheng during the COVID-19 outbreak as part of his global CSV initiatives to celebrate the power of love by providing essential support and contributing creative and sustainable solutions to those in need around the world. With this mission, the Group has partnered with seventeen NGOs to install “Mask To Go” dispensers at thirty-seven designated NGO centres in two phases, distributing free “Made in Hong Kong” masks produced by the Group to pre-registered low-income families and disadvantaged groups. Each beneficiary will receive a contactless smart redemption card with a unique QR code entitling them to collect a pack of five NWD-produced masks from the dispensers every week for ten consecutive weeks.

With easy and convenient mask collection in mind, the first phase of the “Masks To Go” Dispensers programme will commence operation on 25 May, providing aid to about 12,000 existing beneficiaries served by eight NGOs. Until the end of July, beneficiaries can collect their NWD-produced masks from the dispensers located in nineteen designated NGO centres.

To extend the reach of the programme and allow more people to benefit from it, NWD has stepped up to roll out a second phase by partnering with nine more NGOs. Registration will be open from today until 22 May. Individuals who are eligible to apply for phase two of the programme include existing recipients of Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA), full-rate working family allowance, old-age living allowance and disability allowance. Applicants must be permanent residents of the HKSAR. Eligible applicants can register for phase two through any one of the eighteen newly-designated NGO centres run by the participating NGOs. If the number of applications exceeds the quota, the allocation will be determined by a draw. It is expected that over 20,000 will benefit from phase two. A smart redemption card will be given to each successful applicant, and this will entitle them to free NWD-produced masks from a dispenser from 15 June to mid-August.

Get the Masks in just five seconds — Inventory will be Closely Monitored to Ensure Uninterrupted Supply

Cardholders can go to the designated NGO centre every week during its opening hours and simply tap the card on the “Mask To Go” dispenser to collect a pack of masks. With no need to queue, and procedures in place to minimise waiting time and avoid any possibility of crowding, it will take cardholders just five seconds to scan the QR code on their smart redemption card and collect a pack of high-quality medical masks produced by NWD in Hong Kong. Moreover, to ensure the protection of beneficiaries’ privacy, no personal data will be stored on the smart redemption cards.

To ensure smooth operation, Service Ambassadors arranged by NWD will provide assistance at the designated NGO centres. The Group will also collaborate with NGOs, closely monitor the inventory of the mask dispensers and have prepared a comprehensive restocking and logistics plan to maintain a constant supply.

Since February, NWD has distributed over 2 million masks and 10,000 protective kits to low-income families and disadvantaged groups through dozens of non-profit organisations and non-governmental organisations throughout Hong Kong. In addition to the “Mask To Go” Dispensers Programme, NWD will continue to distribute millions of masks to communities in need through its existing arrangements with non-profit and social welfare organisations.

Details of New World Development “Mask To Go” Dispensers Pilot Programme:

Number of NGO partners 17 Number of designated NGO centres 37 (across 18 districts in HK) Number of beneficiaries Approximately 40,000 persons Mask collection period 25 May to mid-August (delivery in batches to designated NGO centres) Enquiry hotline 2269 6830 9 am – 6 pm, Monday to Friday Closed on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays Website http://www.lovewithoutborders.hk/ Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LoveWithoutBordersHK/

NWD “Mask To Go” Dispensers and Production Line:

About New World Development

Founded in 1970, New World Development Company Limited (“The Group”, Hong Kong stock code: 00017) was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1972 and is a constituent stock of the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index. A premium brand infused with a unique personality best defined by The Artisanal Movement, New World Group’s core business areas include investment in property and property development, and investment in and/or operation of roads, commercial aircraft leasing, construction, insurance, hotels and other strategic businesses. Its Greater China operations, especially in the Greater Bay Area, had a total asset value of approximately HK$593.5 billion as at 31 December 2019. The Group’s two listed companies are NWS Holdings Limited (61%), and New World Department Store China Limited (75%). New World China Land Limited is wholly owned by the Group.

