New World Development Wins Seven Awards in the “All-Asia Executive Team” Rankings and Is Named “Most Honored Company” by Institutional Investor

HONG KONG, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — New World Development Company Limited (“New World Development”, “the Company” or “the Group”, Hong Kong stock code: 00017) is pleased to announce that the Company won seven awards, including being once again granted “Most Honored Company” recognition in the “2022 All-Asia Executive Team (Rest of Asia)” rankings conducted by Institutional Investor, a prestigious international financial magazine. As for individual awards, the Company’s CEO, Mr. Adrian Cheng, and CFO, Mr. Edward Lau, received the “Best CEO” and “Best CFO” awards, respectively. New World Development is also pleased to be once again ranked among the best in the “All-Asia Executive Team” rankings, highlighting the Company’s long-term commitment to creating value for investors and society. The Company’s information disclosure and transparency have also been widely recognised by the capital market and investors.

Institutional Investor’s “All-Asia Executive Team” rankings, reputed to be the investment equivalent of the Oscars, is one of the most important benchmark and indicative surveys in the capital market. This year, New World Development received seven awards in various categories, including:

Most Honored Company (Property Sector)

Best CEO – Adrian Cheng

Best CFO – Edward Lau

Best IR Professional – Christy Lam

Best ESG

Best IR Program

Best IR Team

This year’s survey invited a total of 5,524 investors, analysts and portfolio managers from 1,521 securities firms and financial services institutions, to rate 1,621 companies nominated in 18 sectors and selected the list of awardees accordingly.

For two consecutive years, New World Development has won awards in the”All-Asia Executive Team” rankings. In the future, the Company will fully utilise the advantages of its diversified business portfolio and continue to achieve the highest ESG standards; maintain close and effective communication with investors and the capital market in response to the fast-changing market environment; and dedicate itself to promoting business sustainability and to Creating Shared Value for society, investors and all stakeholders.



New World Development takes home seven awards in “All-Asia Executive Team (Rest of Asia)” rankings by Institutional Investor, including being voted once again “Most Honored Company”.

About New World Development Company Limited

Founded in 1970, New World Development Company Limited (“The Group”, Hong Kong stock code: 00017) was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1972 and is a constituent stock of the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index. A premium brand infused with a unique personality best defined by The Artisanal Movement, New World Group’s core business areas include investment in property and property development, and investment in and/or operation of roads, construction, insurance, hotels and other strategic businesses. Its Greater China operations, especially in the Greater Bay Area, had a total asset value of approximately HK$639.7 billion as at 31 December 2021. The Group’s two listed companies are NWS Holdings Limited (61%), and New World Department Store China Limited (75%). New World China Land Limited is wholly owned by the Group.