New World Facilities Management Company Limited awarded the Certificate of Excellence of Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2020/21 again to recognise its efforts in sustainability

HONG KONG, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — New World Facilities Management Company Limited (“NWFM”) always strives for excellence in sustainability as well as upkeeps its good business and organisational performance. Recently, NWFM awarded the Certificate of Excellence of Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2020/21 organised by Hong Kong Management Association again, to recognise its outstanding performance in sustainability from economic, social and environmental aspects.



Mr Ready Ho, Assistant General Manager, Facilities Management of NWFM (right) received the Certificate of Excellence of Hong Kong Sustainability Award 2020/21 recognising the dedication to sustainability.

The Award is designed by a pool of business leaders and sustainability experts. The recognition speaks for the company and team leaders’ contribution in achieving good sustainable business development. NWFM is grateful to the organiser and judging panel for their recognition and support. NWFM will continue to incorporate sustainability as an important initiative in our operation in achieving business sustainability in the long run.

We shall continue to adopt the 6G model (Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back) as guiding principles in our youth development initiatives to create long-term impacts on youth development and strive to contribute to sustainability by making use of our resources and enhancing environmental quality.

Please download high resolution photos here.

New World Facilities Management Company Limited

New World Facilities Management Company Limited is a non-profit making company and a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00017.HK). Embracing the mission of youth development and supporting youth to contribute to society, we strive to develop Youth Square as the platform for youth to exchange knowledge and experience and to develop and discover their potential.

Youth Square

The Youth Square, which came into full operation in 2010, is a youth development project of the Home Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, with an aim to be the hub of diversified youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, multi-function areas and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under three themes, include “Music & Dance”, “Arts & Culture” and “Community Engagement”.

Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit basis.

6G model is Youth Square’s guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back. Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

Y Loft

Y Loft is conveniently located, 3-minute walk from Chai Wan MTR Station. The 148-room Y Loft is located in Youth Square’s Main Block and Hostel Block. Room selection includes Twin, Twin Room with Balcony, Triple, House of Six, Duplex and Accessible Rooms. Accessible Rooms, with widened corridor and more space, are designed to deliver the same comfort and peace of mind to visitors with disabilities.