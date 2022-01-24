New York Medical Group Publishes Research on Tech Neck

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — New York Medical Group(NYMG) published in the 2022 Radiology study from the University of Washington (17), which included an S shaped neck xray, researchers found a strong association between the tech neck and neck deformity on xray. Sustained flexion of the neck will cause cervical spine distortion. The study author recommended that people with neck misalignment should see chiropractors to resolve their neurologic symptoms.

The COVID-19 Omicron pandemic has made millions of people spend a lot more time with technology when working at home-office, increasing the risk of developing tech necks. Since the beginning of the pandemic, chiropractors in Hong Kong have seen an increase in patients with signs and symptoms of tech neck. While people are becoming more aware of the condition, they say it deserves more attention.

“Most people don’t think about the way they are sitting or take corrective action until they are in pain. Because it can take months to develop neck and or upper back pain, and even longer to really change one’s posture, it’s easy to form bad habits in our posture while using our devices,” Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu said. Dr Chu is the founder of NYMG and chairman of Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK).



Dr Eric Chu, Chairman of Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong

Hundreds of millions of people have lived through lockdowns. Many have made the abrupt shift to working from home and most people do not have the ergonomically correct chairs made for working on a computer. Additionally, working on laptops instead of desktops can cause people to lean over the screen.

“Many clinical case reports published in the pandemic years, had demonstrated that poor posture can cause microtrauma and stress to the upper back and neck area, and leads to pain and discomfort( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ), dizziness ( 5 , 6 , 7 ), numbness ( 8 . 9 ), gastrointestinal problems ( 10 , 11 , 12 ), and scoliosis ( 13 -16)” Chu said.

In view of the fact that the medical schools in mainland China and Hong Kong are currently unable to provide specialized education related to chiropractic, NYMG provides academic scholarship and collaboration with many universities around the world, which not only provides a growth platform for talents, but also establishes further leadership in the industry.

“Kids and adults frequently spend hours crouched over their laptops, benching their necks to stare at their computers, desks, kitchen counters, and even in bed. Their xrays can change its original shapes and degenerate. But the shape and symptoms can be reversed by chiropractic care.” Chu said.

Treatments like spinal remodeling systems like iTrac® and chiropractic biophysics, may help correct the spinal alignments. The iTrac®’s patented high-tech design features computer control of the advanced therapy logic, and its patient-pleasing comfort includes gentle pneumatic administration of traction. Scraping therapy is also great to relieve muscular pain (18). Combined, this system works to enhance the modern physical medicine clinic.

He also mentioned that posture can also cause back pain (19-21) and an appropriate sleeping position is important. Lie down on the back with a pillow beneath the neck, not the head, to support the arch of the neck rather than the weight of the head.

The new Omicron variety will alter every aspect of people’s work and life. In response to the national and local containment policies, companies, organizations and institutions encouraged their employees to work remotely at home to stay safe. Working from home will become more common after the pandemic due to the fact that employers have already paid the fixed cost to set up remote work systems for their employees. But people want to maintain a good posture and stay healthy with the new normal.

Research Contact:

New York Medical Group, Research Department: hr@nymg.com.hk , www.nymg.com.hk

References: 1) Chu ECP, Chakkaravarthy DM, Lo FS, Bhaumik A. Atlantoaxial Rotatory Subluxation in a 10-Year-Old Boy. Clin Med Insights Arthritis Musculoskelet Disord. 2020 Jul 1;13:1179544120939069. 2) Chu ECP, Lo FS, Bhaumik A. Plausible impact of forward head posture on upper cervical spine stability. J Family Med Prim Care. 2020 May;9(5):2517-2520. doi: 10.4103/jfmpc.jfmpc_95_20. eCollection 2020 May. 3) Chu EC, Lo FS, Bhaumik A. Secondary atlantoaxial subluxation in isolated cervical dystonia-a case report. AME Case Rep. 2020;4:9. doi: 10.21037/acr.2020.03.03. eCollection 2020. 4) Chu ECP, Ng M. Long-term relief from tension-type headache and major depression following chiropractic treatment. J Family Med Prim Care. 2018 May-Jun;7(3):629-631. 5) Chu EC, Wong AY. Cervicogenic Dizziness in an 11-Year-Old Girl: A Case Report. Adolesc Health Med Ther. 2021 Nov 26;12:111-116. 6) Chu EC, Zoubi FA, Yang J. Cervicogenic Dizziness Associated With Craniocervical Instability: A Case Report. J Med Cases. 2021 Nov;12(11):451-454. 7) Chu ECP, Chin WL, Bhaumik A. Cervicogenic dizziness. Oxf Med Case Reports. 2019 Nov;2019(11):476-478. doi: 10.1093/omcr/omz115. eCollection 2019 Nov. 8) Chu ECP, Lin AFC. Neck-tongue syndrome. BMJ Case Rep. 2018 Dec 4;11(1). doi: 10.1136/bcr-2018-227483. 9) Chu ECP, Alleviating cervical radiculopathy by manipulative correction of reversed cervical lordosis 4 years follow-up. J Family Med Prim Care. 2021 Nov;10(11):4303-4306. 10) Chu ECP, Lee LYK. Cervicogenic dysphagia associated with cervical spondylosis: A case report and brief review. J Family Med Prim Care. 2021 Sep;10(9):3490-3493. 11) Chu ECP, Shum JSF, Lin AFC. Unusual Cause of Dysphagia in a Patient With Cervical Spondylosis. Clin Med Insights Case Rep. 2019 Dec 29;12:1179547619882707. 12) Chu EC, Butler KR. Resolution of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Following Correction for Upper Cross Syndrome-A Case Study and Brief Review. Clin Pract. 2021 May 21;11(2):322-326. 13) Pu Chu EC, Chakkaravarthy DM. Changes in radiographic parameters following chiropractic treatment in 10 patients with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis: A retrospective chart review. Clin Pract. 2020 Sep 4;10(3):1258. doi: 10.4081/cp.2020.1258. eCollection 2020 Sep 4. 14) Pu Chu EC, Kai Huang KH. Bridging the gap between observation and brace treatment for adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. J Family Med Prim Care. 2017 Apr-Jun;6(2):447-449. 15) Chu ECP. Lumbosacral transitional vertebra as a potential contributing factor to scoliosis: a report of two cases. Asia-Pac Chiropr J. 2020;1.1. 16) Leung K, Huang K, Chu EC. Chiropractic management as conservative care for adolescent idiopathic scoliosis: A cases report. Asia-Pac Chiropr J. 2021 September; 2(2). 17) Chu EC. Preventing the progression of text neck in a young man: A case report. Radiology Case Reports. 2022 January; 17(3):978-982. 18) Chu ECP, Wong AYL, Sim P, Krüger F. Exploring scraping therapy: Contemporary views on an ancient healing – A review. J Family Med Prim Care. 2021 Aug;10(8):2757-2762. doi: 10.4103/jfmpc.jfmpc_360_21. Epub 2021 Aug 27. 19) Chu EC. Change in Pelvic Incidence Associated With Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction: A Case Report. 2022 January; J Med Cases. 2022;13(1):31-35 20) Chu E. Thoracolumbar disc herniation: a hidden cause of monosymptomatic nocturnal enuresis. European Journal of Molecular and Clinical Medicine. 2021 April; 8(3):2834-2840. 21) Chu ECP. Taming of the Testicular Pain Complicating Lumbar Disc Herniation With Spinal Manipulation. Am J Mens Health. 2020 Jul-Aug;14(4):1557988320949358.

Media Contact

NYMG

Contact: Secretarial office info@nymg.com.hk

Website: www.nymg.com.hk