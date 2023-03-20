Newcastle’s Cambridge Hotel Confirms Closure, Announces Dates for Farewell Festival

Beloved Newcastle venue the Cambridge Hotel has confirmed it will pour its final drinks on Sunday, 25th June. The closure hasn’t come out of the blue: the news was first broken in March last year, with local newspapers reporting that the iconic music venue would be turned into new student accommodation.

True to form, the Cambo isn’t going gently into that good night, announcing a final weekend of parties and live music to send the hotel off into the sunset. The full lineup for the big bash will be revealed in the next few days, but organisers have promised it’ll feature some old faves and some new friends.

Silverchair: ‘Tomorrow’

The Cambo has been operating since 1958 and has welcomed plenty of local legends to its stage, including Silverchair, The Presets and The Living End, as well as countless local bands. In a statement released in March last year, the Cambo’s lease-holders said they were looking at all options to continue its legacy in other properties.

“We have had the lease at the Cambridge for 6 years and loved every minute of it,” they wrote at the time. “Sadly, we have never owned the real estate and at the culmination of our lease the life of the Cambo seems like it will come to an end,” the statement said.

“We have plans to make sure the live music scene is still supported in this city and are currently looking at all options. For now, it will be business as usual supporting all levels of music til the end.”

Farewell To The Cambridge Hotel

Friday, 23rd to Sunday , 25th June – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

You can register for pre-sale tickets now via the hotel’s website. General tickets will go on sale Tuesday, 28th March.

