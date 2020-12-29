Newcastle’s Scene & Heard Festival Has Been Rescheduled

Newcastle’s Scene & Heard festival will no longer be going ahead in February, with the everpresent threat of COVID-19 forcing organisers to reschedule.

It’s now been pushed back til November 7th of 2021 in Wickham park, with the same lineup of Grinspoon, Regurgitator, Ratcat, Frenzal Rhomb, COG, Killing Heidi and more signing back on to hit the stage.

Tickets to the old date remain valid for the new one, but fans who can’t make it can now get refunds.

A statement from organisers reads:

“Scene & Heard and its stakeholders are following the consultation advice we have had with the Local, State and National authorities and we’re sorry to announce today that we must sadly confirm the need to reschedule the NSW event planned for February. The new festival date will be: Sun 7 Nov 2021 – Wickham Park Newcastle (NSW) Due to State Government and current standing Federal Government Public Health Orders regarding COVID-19, multi-stage mass music gathering events are not permissible in ‘true’ festival format just yet. Coupled with planning timelines, this has made it impossible for us to deliver the well-loved Scene & Heard festival format by February – one that would both satisfy current government compliance, and more importantly give you the full Scene & Heard experience you’ve come to love. We understand the inconvenience this has caused everyone involved. Good news is the Scene & Heard lineup will remain the same for Nov 7th 2021 If you can’t make the new date, a refund window is open now.”

Peep the updated details below!

Scene & Heard Festival 2021

Sunday, 21st February Sunday, 7th November

Wickham Park, Newcastle

Grinspoon

Regurgitator

Ratcat

Frenzal Rhomb

COG

Killing Heidi

Custard

Caligula

DCM Stage featuring

Discovery ‘Daft Punk Tribute’ Show

Minx

+ more TBA